Students Create Projects Through Peace Education Program

A semester-long peace education and mentoring program for area high school students wrapped up on Sunday, January 29, at the Jefferson School.

Over 20 students were provided scholarships to participate in the NewGen Peacebuilders Program. Five projects were presented that centered on homelessness, English as a second language, refugees in our community, untold stories of the African-American community, and emotional well-being.

“The goal of the entire project is really to give young people the tools and skills they need to be young leaders in the community as peacebuilders, so we take them through an intensive program that is often only available to master's degree or adult-training level,” says Patricia Shafer, executive director of NewGen Peacebuilders.

The Charlottesville project was a model for Virginia, so the program is now expanding to other cities throughout the state.