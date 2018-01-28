Health Department to Provide Free Shots as Flu Season Heightens

This year's flu season is taking a serious toll on the nation and people here in central Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 37 children have died from the flu so far this year. And, contrary to popular belief, there’s still a lot of time left in flu season. That's part of why the Thomas Jefferson Area Health District is urging people to get vaccinated.

The department is offering free flu shots this Tuesday, January 30, in an attempt to decrease the number of people coming down with the flu, and to practice giving a mass amount of shots in case of an emergency situation.

“If people don't get vaccinated, then they are obviously at a higher risk for getting the flu,” says Kathryn Goodman, the department’s public information officer. “It's also if people can't get vaccinated for different reasons - whether it be medical reasons or allergies, and they're at a higher risk then for being exposed. So we call it herd immunity, where we encourage people to get their vaccines so they can protect everyone around them."

You can get your free flu shot on Tuesday at the health department on Rose Hill Drive between 4:50 and 6:30 p.m.