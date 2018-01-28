PVCC to Hold Manufacturing Day Event to Showcase STEM Programs

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Business, Mathematics and Technology Division is hosting a free Manufacturing Day event on Friday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in PVCC’s Main Building, located at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville.

The event is intended to raise awareness about manufacturing, engineering and STEM programs among high school and college students, as well as the general public. The event will feature live demonstrations by area businesses, employers and manufacturing leaders, as well as student projects and presentations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour PVCC’s newly renovated electronics and engineering labs and participate in hands-on activities. All attendees will be entered in a raffle to win prizes including a GoPro camera and gift certificates.

“This event will be a key connection between area employers and students,” said Hunter Moore, PVCC assistant professor of engineering and electronics. “Part exhibition, part job fair, and part conference, this event will serve to bridge that gap between local industry and future employees. We have a growing manufacturing force in this area that is in need of a technically qualified workforce. We want this event to show employers the potential of current students and to show students the exciting job prospects that modern advanced manufacturing can offer them.”

Manufacturing Day is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu/manufacturingday.