Crews Respond to Structure Fire on Lindsay Road

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Press Release:

On January 28, 2018 at 2:33 AM Fire and Rescue units were called to 1718 Lindsay Road for a structure fire. The first arriving unit was on scene eight minutes later and reported a single family home with flames showing through the roof. The fire was extinguished quickly however there was extensive damage to the home. The structure is not habitable at this time. All emergency responders cleared the scene by 5:50 AM.

There were no injuries related to the fire. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $35,000

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office. The occupants displaced by the fire are being assisted by family.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to inspect your heat source, check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan!