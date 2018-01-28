No. 2 'Hoos Keep Winning with Defense and 'Different Guys'

More than 9,000 Blue Devils fans lined Cameron Indoor Saturday.

For nearly 40 minutes, the sea of blue rocked back and fourth erupting during Duke's best stretches but a Ty Jerome three-pointer would calm the Cameron crazies.

Jerome says, "I've dreamed about playing here, since I've been watching them on TV -- That's probably one of the best feelings in basketball, when you can quiet an opposing team's crowd, see them disappointed at the end of the game, so that's a good feeling."

The offensive play came right before a great Jerome defensive play.

Bennett says, "He looked like a free safety going across the middle and coming down and grabbing that one. They were hurting us a little bit in transition."

Even after hitting the dagger-three, Jerome says he was thinking just one thing.

"Get a stop," says Jerome.

The Cavaliers held Duke to its lowest point total of the season as the number four team in the country scored 28 points below its average.

The 'Hoos didn't even have their best defensive player for most of the game.

Isaiah Wilkins had been a big part of Virginia's number one ranked defense all season long.

The senior forward played just 14 minutes in UVA's win over Duke, which was a season low.

Bennett says, "He got a foul early -- Maybe that's been the surprising thing this year. Its just been different guys at different times stepping up."

Senior Devon Hall says, "Obviously you guys know he's a leader for us and he does a lot, so being able to get a good win here without him is pretty big. De'Andre [Hunter] stepped up too. Even though he rolled his ankle, he stepped up big."

Hunter says, "He definitely coaches me on defense a lot. Being that I've been playing a lot of the four, he knows a lot more than me. He just tries to coach me on everything on the defensive end."

Virginia now hosts Louisville on Wednesday.

The 'Hoos have a two-and-a-half game lead over the second place Cardinals.