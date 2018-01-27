Middle River Regional Jail Warns Public of Fugitive

Middle River Regional Jail Press Release:

At approximately 7:00 PM on 01/27/2018 Richard Daniel Acord, an inmate from Middle River Regional Jail, was released from the facility on a court-ordered furlough to attend a funeral service for his mother. While released, Mr. Acord walked away from his family member, a court-ordered custodian, and is now a fugitive.

Mr. Acord was awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges at the time of this incident. There is an active arrest warrant on file for Mr. Acord at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in the City of Waynesboro near the Walmart on Lucy Ln. Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself, please call 911 if Mr. Acord is seen. Please contact Middle River Regional Jail at (540) 245-5242 or your local law enforcement agency with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Acord.

Richard Daniel “Danny” Acord is a white male, about 5’10”, 180 lbs., with Brown hair and eyes and is pictured below.