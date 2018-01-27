UVa Baseball Inducts Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

!5 Former UVA players and coaches were inducted into the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame

The greatest players in the history of the UVa baseball program were at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers inducted fifteen members into the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame at the 16th annual Step Up to the Plate fund-raising event.

Over one-hundred years of baseball was represented, from Eppa Rixey (1912-14) to Danny Hultzen (2006-08).

Charlottesville-native Mike Cubbage (1969-71) was among the inductees, as was Washington Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman (2003-05).

Also featured in the inaugural class are Brian Buchanan (1992-94), Sean Doolittle (2005-07), Seth Greisinger (1994-96), Joe Koshansky (2001-04), Javier Lopez (1996-98), Bill Narleski (1984-87), Mark Reynolds (2002-04), Jacob Thompson (2006-08), Coach Jim West (1962-80), Tyler Wilson (2008-11), and Coach Dennis Womack (1981-2003).

At the newly renovated Davenport Field, the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame will have a prominent display along the right field concourse.