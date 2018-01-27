Multiple Groups Expected to Use Former Elementary School Building

The community discussed how the old building should be used

The group tasked with making recommendations for the future of a now-closed Albemarle County elementary school is getting closer to that goal.

The BF Yancey Transition Advisory Committee invited members of the community to come to the school on Saturday, January 27, to voice their opinions on how they would like the building to be used. Committee members say the school building is in great shape, up-to-date, and will continue to serve the community well.

“They appointed this transition task force to make sure that the community maintains its voice, and that the county knows exactly how this building - this facility - can continue to stand and to have its greatest use for the community of Esmont and greater southern Albemarle,” says Charles Lewis, president of the Esmont Community Committee.

The former school is expected to be used by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, Piedmont Virginia Community College, scouting groups, and healthcare partners.