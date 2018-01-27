Community Members Address Issues City Should Tackle

Charlottesville community members and leaders are coming together in hopes of addressing issues in the area.

A Community Resolve meeting was held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Saturday, January 27. The purpose was to get people talking with others they may not normally talk to, as well as allow attendees to open up about the different issues the community might try to tackle as a group.

“I think now since the events of August 12, a lot of people have been willing to have a conversation - a difficult conversation - that they weren't wanting to have before,” says Clarence Green, the discussion’s organizer. “So, I think having events like this where we can intentionally bring a diverse group of people into the same room to have them meet each other, to have them build a relationship, is the basic foundation building blocks of building a strong community."

Notes taken from Saturday’s meeting will be studied and in about five weeks, another group discussion is planned that anyone is welcome to join.