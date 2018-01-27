Man Looks to Run as Independent in Congressional Race

Another man is throwing his name in the running against the four Democratic candidates running for a seat in Congress.

Lawrence Gaughan is exploring a bid for the 5th District seat. However, he says if he does win the Democratic nomination, he then plans to switch to an Independent candidate. He believes that running as an Independent is a revolutionary thing to do that could unite those sick of the two-party politics.

“The most important issue is get money the heck out of politics because we've got to get people back involved,” says Gaughan. “If you have money in politics, then people don't have a voice anymore and that's what these Democrats are doing - they're taking big money.”

Gaughan says that if he loses nomination, he will support the Democratic nominee.