2 UVa Beats #4 Duke 65-63 for First Win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 23 Years

#2 UVa Beats #4 Duke 65-63 for First Win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 23 YearsPosted: Updated:
UVa beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995
Kyle Guy scored a team-high 17 points for UVa
Tony Bennett's team improved to 20-1 overall, and 9-0 in the ACC
Ty Jerome had 13 points and seven assists for the 'Hoos
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
