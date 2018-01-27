2 UVa Beats #4 Duke 65-63 for First Win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 23 Years

Ty Jerome had 13 points and seven assists for the 'Hoos

Tony Bennett's team improved to 20-1 overall, and 9-0 in the ACC

UVa beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995

The Virginia men's basketball team ended a seventeen game losing streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as the #2 Cavaliers defeated #4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday in Durham, NC.

The victory is UVa's first win on the Blue Devils' home court since 1995.

Virginia led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Duke rallied to take the lead in the 2nd.

A layup by Grayson Allen gave the Blue Devils a 51-48 lead with 8:08 left in the game.

UVa went back in front on a basket by De'Andre Hunter with 4:55 to play, and Ty Jerome hit a three-pointer with 0:39 left to put the Wahoos up by five.

The Virginia defense held Duke to 29 points below its season scoring average (91.7ppg), despite a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds from freshman Marvin Bagley III.

UVa had four different players score in double figures.

Sophomore Kyle Guy led the way with 17 points.

Senior Devon Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Ty Jerome had 13 points and seven assists.

Duke outshot Virginia 48.2 percent to 39.4 percent, and out-rebounded the 'Hoos 44-31, but UVa won the turnover battle 16-5.

The Cavaliers also made 7-of-9 shots from the free throw line, while the Blue Devils were just 5-of-11.

Virginia (20-1, 9-0 ACC) has won twelve games in a row, and the 'Hoos will be back in action at home against Louisville on Wednesday.