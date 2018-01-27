VDOE Announces Community Learning Centers Grant Competition

Virginia Department of Education Press Release:

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is inviting school divisions, nonprofit organizations, local government agencies, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities, and for-profit corporations to apply for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants.

The federal grant program, authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended, supports community-based programs that provide tutoring, enrichment, and counseling during non-school hours — especially for low-income students and students who attend low-performing schools.

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis. VDOE expects to award approximately 30 three-year grants of $50,000 to $200,000 per year and will give priority to applications that meet any or all of the following criteria:

Joint applications between at least one school division and at least one public or private community organization;

Proposals to serve students in schools that failed to meet state accountability standards during the 2017-2018 school year;

Proposals to serve students in middle or high schools; or

Proposals to serve students who attend schools with free and reduced-price lunch eligibility of 75 percent or greater.

Applicants are encouraged to consult with parents, community organizations, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and youth development agencies to develop their community learning center proposals.

VDOE will conduct technical assistance workshops for potential applicants on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Williamsburg; Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Richmond; and Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Roanoke. The deadline for registration is February 23. Grant application and technical assistance workshop registration information are available on the VDOE website at this address: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/federal_programs/esea/title4/part_b/index.shtml.

Applications must be delivered to the VDOE by 4 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018.