Group Disappointed with Rejection of Marijuana Legalization Legislation

Members of one Charlottesville group say they're disappointed because legalization of marijuana in Virginia doesn't seem likely this year.

House Bill 1063 would have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, but was rejected by a House subcommittee on Wednesday, January 24.

Members of the Jefferson Area National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, say marijuana charges often ruin people's lives. They also think the state is wasting money by putting marijuana users in jail.

“We always know it’s an uphill battle here, but really there's no reason for Virginians to go to prison and jail for things that are legal in other states, and now I really think that Virginia is also missing out on a tremendous economic opportunity," says Lennice Werth, director of Jefferson Area NORML.

The Jefferson Area NORML is still hopeful Senate Bill 954 will pass the Senate Committee for Courts of Justice. The bill would give first-time offenders the opportunity to remove the charge from their record.