Quantcast

Impulse Festival of Improvisation Underway at UVA

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Artwork on Display at the Jefferson Center Artwork on Display at the Jefferson Center
Impulse Festival of Improvisation at UVA Impulse Festival of Improvisation at UVA
Trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith will perform on Jan. 27 Trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith will perform on Jan. 27
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia's Impulse Festival of Improvisation is officially in full swing.

Award-winning jazz musician, composer, and artist Wadada Leo Smith is performing in Charlottesville this weekend, along with his multimedia Golden Quintet.

An opening reception was held at the Jefferson School’s African American Heritage Center that featured an art exhibit complete with Smith's unique musical scores.

“Wadada describes this as 'creative music,’ he doesn't use the word 'improvisation,’ he says it's creative,” says Andrea Douglas, the center’s executive director. “And so there's an entire process that he's - I think, over the course of the last few days - been describing to people. And I tell you, to hear him talk about it, it's quite amazing. It really does stretch the imagination."

The festival continues through Saturday, January 27, and wraps up with Smith's performance of “America's National Parks,” a multimedia concert, which will begin at 8 p.m. at UVA's Old Cabell Hall.