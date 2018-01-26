Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Sydney Sherman led the Warriors with 14 points Sydney Sherman led the Warriors with 14 points
Albemarle's J'Quan Anderson scored the game-winning shot with 1.8 second remaining Albemarle's J'Quan Anderson scored the game-winning shot with 1.8 second remaining

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap 46, East Rockingham 40
Charlottesville 45, Monticello 41
Fluvanna 54, Louisa 46
Goochland 33, Cumberland 21
Harrisonburg 43, Fort Defiance 41
Powhatan 58, Orange County 38
St. Annes-Belfield 54, Collegiate-Richmond 29
St. Catherine's 57, Miller School 55
Stuarts Draft 44, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 37
Waynesboro 40, Turner Ashby 31
Western Albemarle 48, Albemarle 27
William Monroe 62, Culpeper 45
Wilson Memorial 41, Page County 32

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 55, Western Albemarle 53
Blue Ridge 69, Arden Christ School, N.C. 58
Carlisle 80, Fishburne Military 28
Charlottesville 53, Monticello 45
Collegiate-Richmond 53, St. Annes-Belfield 34
East Rockingham 65, Buffalo Gap 36
Goochland 63, Cumberland 30
Harrisonburg 53, Fort Defiance 34
Louisa 66, Fluvanna 41
Madison County 51, Clarke County 42
Miller School 60, Va. Episcopal 45
Orange County 55, Powhatan 46
Riverheads 69, Luray 62
Trinity Episcopal 64, Fork Union Prep 31
Waynesboro 64, Turner Ashby 58
Wilson Memorial 66, Page County 53

Rockbridge Tournament
Greenfield School, N.C. 80, Broadway 43
Spotswood 66, R.E. Lee-Staunton 59