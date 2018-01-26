UVa Baseball on the Diamond for First Practice

The Virginia baseball team was out at Davenport Field for its first practice of the season on Friday, and unlike many of the previous years, there wasn't any snow.

The Cavaliers are bringing back a Top 25 squad this season, but they have to replace some big names like Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith.

Jake McCarthy is looking to help fill the void left by the first-round draft picks.

The junior has the bloodlines.

Jake is the younger brother of Joe McCarthy, who was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in 2015.

Jake McCarthy missed most of his freshman season due to injury, but came back strong last year., batting .338, and leading the ACC with 27 stolen bases.

Head coach Brian O'Connor says, "It takes time to learn how to be a really good base-stealer. He has tremendous speed, and it's an ever-evolving for him to become the best base stealer he can be."

"I'm focused on going out and helping the team to the best of my ability," says McCarthy. "My speed has helped me get to this point, but I'm trying to be well-rounded as a baseball player, and focus on things that I can get batter at every day."

O'Connor adds, "He's a leader. He's certainly capable. Certainly the Major League people think a lot of him. I'm looking for him to really lead this ball club from an offensive stand point and a leadership standpoint as well."