2 Virginia Ready to Face #4 Duke in Durham

It's always a big game, but the rankings add a little something extra.

The Virginia men's basketball team is ranked #2 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Duke is ranked #4, and the ACC rivals will square off on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The last time Virginia played at Duke was in February of 2016.

In the final seconds of that game, the Blue Devils' Grayson Allen got away with a travel, and hit a buzzer-beater to sink the 'Hoos 63-62.

Seniors Isaiah Wilkins and Devon Hall are they only Cavaliers with playing experience at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"It's a rowdy place, of course," says Halls. "A smaller place, rowdy, really packed, really loud. Just keep our composure, and go in a do what we do."

UVa has lost seventeen games in a row in Durham.

None of the players on the current roster were born when the Wahoos last beat Duke on their home court in 1995, and head coach Tony Bennett was still playing in the NBA.

Guy says, "This game Saturday is one that everyone circles at the beginning of the year. It's going to be a good test for us. I know we're looking forward to it."

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Every game is this league is big, of course, but Duke at Cameron, they'll be a big storyline made of it, and what it will come down to is what it comes down to every game. It's not even who the best team is, it's who plays the best."

Virginia has been the best on defense all season.

The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense.

They have held ten of their twenty opponents to fewer than 50-points.

Bennett says, "We're just trying to be as good as we can, and play our game, and meet the challenge."

UVa is 29-19 on the road in conference play over the last six years.

That's the best record in the ACC.

Virginia and Duke tip-off on Saturday at two o'clock in Durham.