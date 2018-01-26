Manassas Man Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Drug Charges

Department of Justice - United States Attorney's Office Western District of Virginia Press Release:

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA – A Virginia man has been charged in a six-count federal indictment with sex trafficking, interstate prostitution and distribution of fentanyl that led to two overdoses after a grand jury sitting in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg returned a superseding indictment January 16, 2018, United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced.

Kendall Demarko Wysinger, 41, of Manassas, Virginia, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of interstate transportation for prostitution, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl which caused the death of another, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl which caused the serious bodily injury of another, one count of evidence tampering, and one count of witness tampering.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force (I-81 HTTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (NWRDGTF). The I-81 HTTF is a collaborative effort of law enforcement and community partners focused on identifying instances of human trafficking along the I-81 corridor in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland; prosecuting those responsible; and, providing assistance to the victims impacted by these crimes.

The I-81 HTTF includes law enforcement from the counties of Frederick, Clarke, and Shenandoah as well as the cities and towns of Front Royal, Hagerstown, MD, Lord Fairfax Community College, and the Virginia State Police.

The NWRDGTF uses the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies to actively pursue those groups or individuals who manufacture, distribute, or sell illegal narcotics. The NWRDGTF is comprised of the Virginia State Police, the Winchester Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Erin M. Kulpa will prosecute the case for the United States.

A Grand Jury Indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is entitled to a fair trial with the burden on the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.