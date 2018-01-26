UVA Community Discusses How to Best Deal with Contentious Historical Landmarks

Students, staff, and alumni at the University of Virginia are brainstorming how to deal with its historical landscape in reference to statues and plaques honoring the past.

Last fall, the deans working group tasked the Future of the Historic Landscape Committee to recommend principles for guiding the university's approach and engagement with the topic.

The committee opened its door to the university community on Friday, January 26, to hear people’s thoughts and opinions on the principles that should guide the university's approach. The meeting included comments from the committee chair and a breakout session for groups to discuss possible principles and recommendations to move the university forward.

“I think the university realized that we really don't have any principles in place to sort of guide us in terms of deciding what is appropriate for memorials, statues, markers, that would memorialize history that's relevant to the university,” says George Martin, a member of the committee.

The committee presented four questions that focused on the roles that statues, memorials, and plaques play in presenting relevant history. Members also discussed what have other universities have done to address the issue and the role that technology plays.

The committee is planning to finalize its recommendations in February and then pass them on to the university. If you would like to comment or give ideas to the committee, visit the committee's public input webpage.