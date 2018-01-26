Virginia State Police Release Findings on Police-Involved Shooting

Virginia State Police Press Release:

CULPEPER, Va. - The Virginia State Police has presented its investigative findings into the death of Eric Wesley Clark, 43, of Culpeper, Va., to the Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office has concluded its investigation, which was initiated in late July 2017 at the request of Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul R. Walther has completed his review of the incident and investigation. Based on that review, he has declined prosecution and determined that the law enforcement shooting and Clark’s death resulting therefrom was justifiable homicide, and therefore lawful. A copy of the Commonwealth Attorney's report is attached to this email.

Any questions concerning the attached reports should be directed to the Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Any questions concerning the Medical Examiner's report should be directed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.