Electrical Problem Likely Sparked Fire at Ruckersville Home

Fire crews on the scene along Lake Haven Lane (FILE IMAGE)

Investigators say an electrical problem is the likely cause of a house fire in the Ruckersville area Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called out to a home in the 300 block of Lake Haven Lane around 8 p.m. Thursday, January 25.

A side of the cabin was reportedly engulfed in flames when crews got to the scene.

Firefighters from Orange, Greene, and Albemarle counties were brought in to help get the situation under control.

There are no reports of injury, though several family pets are said to be missing.

Authorities say the home is a total loss.