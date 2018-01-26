Panel Considers 3 Price Estimates for Rt. 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection

The panel tasked with coming up with a new traffic pattern for Route 29 and Hydraulic Road has some price estimates to consider after its meeting on Thursday, January 25.

Right now, three options are still on the table for the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel to consider.

One would put grade-separated left turns and through traffic on Hydraulic, and could cost between $29 million and $35 million. The second would be a "continuous flow intersection,” which is the cheapest option at an estimated $9.5 million to $12 million.The third is a grade-separated roundabout, which may cost between $40 and $48 million.

The panel is also looking into ways to make the intersection both pedestrian and bicycle friendly.