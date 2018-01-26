Man Arrested on Charges Related to August 12 Fighting Extradition

A man arrested this week in Florida on charges stemming from violence on August 12 in Charlottesville is fighting extradition.

Forty-nine-year-old Tyler Watkins Davis is charged with malicious wounding in Charlottesville. Authorities in Clay County, Florida, say Davis refused to waive extradition and a hearing is now set for February 21.

Davis is charged in a beating that was caught on camera in the Market Street Parking Garage. Three others - Jacob Goodwin, Daniel Borden, and Alex Michael Ramos - are also accused of beating Deandre Harris, who also faces a misdemeanor charge.