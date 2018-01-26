Final Charge Dismissed Against Man Arrested During Lee Statue Protest

People at the "Take Back Lee Park" rally, May 14 2017 (FILE IMAGE)

A Richmond-area man who was arrested by Charlottesville police following a rally in then-Lee Park is off the hook.

The final weapons charge filed against Charles W. Best was dismissed in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, January 26.

Best had been charged with assault, disorderly conduct and illegally carrying a concealed weapon after a rally at what-is-now Emancipation Park on May 14, 2017.

Police had to break up several disorders between those rallying for the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and people who wanted it to stay in the park. One officer suffered a minor injury to his head after being hit with an object thrown from the crowd. Best was accused of being responsible for throwing the object.

After being arrested, police found a fully automatic opening knife on Best when they searched him.

The assault and disorderly conduct charges were dropped by the prosecution last summer.