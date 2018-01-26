Harrisonburg Police Make Arrest in Connection to Recent Break-ins

01/26/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested an individual in connection with a rash of break-ins that occurred in the city Wednesday evening.

Bryan D. Royal, 41, of Harrisonburg, was charged with breaking and entering (residential), larceny of a credit card, credit card fraud, and giving false I.D. to law enforcement.

On January 24th, there were four separate incidents that occurred in a short period of time, on the west side of Harrisonburg.

Around 4:00 p.m. HPD received a report of a stolen credit card being used at business on Waterman Drive. The card was reportedly stolen from an apartment on Chicago Avenue earlier in the day.

Around 4:30 p.m. HPD responded to a residential burglary in progress on North Dogwood Drive near West Market Street. The suspect took household items and committed property damage at the residence.

Around 5:30 p.m. HPD responded to another residential burglary on North Willow Street in which a suspect entered a home and attempted to steal small items before leaving after a resident confronted him inside.

Around 8:00 p.m. HPD received a complaint of a larceny from an unlocked vehicle in the area of Waterman Drive. The suspect stole several items to include cash, identification and a winter jacket.

Investigative work by various units of HPD resulted in the apprehension of the suspect early Thursday morning.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Editor's Note: The Harrisonburg Police Department did not include a mugshot of Royal in its release.