Harrisonburg to Install New Signs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety

City of Harrisonburg News Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is working to increase safety in an area that has a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

Within the next week, signs will be installed along Mason Street, at the intersections of Water and Franklin streets.

The sign reminds motorists to yield to pedestrians within the crosswalk.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians crossing the highway. In turn, no pedestrians shall enter or cross an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic.

“With the number of pedestrians traveling on this portion of the street, combined with vehicular and bicycle traffic, the intent of these signs is to remind motorists to slow down and watch for pedestrians crossing the road,” explained Erin Yancey, planning manager with the Public Works Department.

A traffic calming program was initiated in the Old Town neighborhood, which is geared toward resolving traffic problems by starting with the least restrictive measures and proceeding through a step-by-step program.

The program incorporates a philosophy to include education through community awareness, encouragement, enforcement, engineering, and evaluation.

These signs are a result of the work and collaboration between city staff and the participants of the program. With staff support, this recommendation was also presented and approved by the Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission.

Additional information on the traffic calming program is available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/neighborhood-traffic-calming-program.