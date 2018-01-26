VDOT Wants Your Input on Proposed Replacement of Bridge in Orange County

Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:

CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing on the proposed replacement of the Route 635 (Greenwood Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Orange County.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the town of Orange Public Works, 235 Warren Street, Orange.

VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project at the open house style hearing. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.

VDOT proposes to replace the existing bridge on a new alignment slightly to the east. The bridge was built in 1942 and has a posted 11-ton weight restriction. After construction is complete in 2021, the bridge will be open to all legal-weight vehicles.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through Feb. 24. Email comments can be sent to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/635bridge.asp.