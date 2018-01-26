Update: Trial Set for Man Accused of Causing Crash that Killed Albemarle Co. Teacher

A Richmond man accused of causing a fatal crash in Charlottesville nearly 2 years ago was back in court Friday morning.

Charlottesville Circuit Court began a motions hearing for 28-year-old Aaron A. Johnson around 9 a.m. Friday, January 26. He is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Two officers with the Charlottesville Police Department testified during Friday’s hearing. They described the scene of the crash at the intersection of Harris Road and Fifth Street Extended. They said Johnson was speeding - likely going close to 60 miles-per hour - when he crashed into a Mazda sedan turning left off Fifth St. onto Harris Rd. on the evening of November 22, 2016.

During a previous court hearing, investigators said they believed Johnson was going 94 miles-per-hour seconds before the crash. The defendant then slowed to 87 miles-an hour by the time his car hit the sedan.

The driver of the Mazda, 43-year-old Eric S. Betthauser, died at the scene of the crash. He was a music teacher at Western Albemarle High and Henley Middle School.

Officers testified in court on June 8, 2017, that Johnson had a blood-alcohol level of 0.087 when the crash happened. The legal limit in Virginia is 0.08.

The defense attempted to have the DWI charge dismissed, arguing that officers did not have probable cause to conduct a blood test on Johnson. The judge rejected the defense’s motion.

Johnson's trial had been scheduled to begin Friday. He had originally requested a bench trial, but is now asking for a jury to hear his case.

A two-day trial is scheduled to begin May 22.