Schools Asking Charlottesville City Council for Teacher Pay Raise Wages

Charlottesville city schools is asking City Council for $2.7 million point more than last year so it can give its teachers a pay raise.

The school board has submitted an $83.7 million for the fiscal year starting July 1. It is requesting $54 million from council, roughly $3 million more than last year.

School board members and city councilors met Thursday afternoon for a work session to go over the budget.

More than $1.19 million of the additional funding requested is expected to go toward an average 4 percent raise for teachers.

Teachers with advanced degrees are also expected to get an additional pay bump. The school board says rewarding its teachers is a top priority.

“We know that our teachers they’re the backbone of our school district, we want to show our value for them, show that we support them and also remain proactively competitive in this really dynamic work environment because our teachers now have a lot of opportunities,” Juandiego Wade, schoolboard chair, said.

The budget request also includes a 2 percent raise for a number of school staff members.

Council and the school board will work on the budget ahead of a school board vote to approve a budget Feb. 15.

Council will have to ultimately approve a budget for the whole city no later than April 15.