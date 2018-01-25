Former UVA Baseball Pitcher Tyler Wilson Set to Continue Pro Career in South Korea

Former UVa baseball pitcher Tyler Wilson and his wife Chelsea Shine Wilson say they are excited for a new chapter in their lives.

Tyler has spent the last three years shuttling back and forth between playing for the Baltimore Orioles and its triple-A affiliate in Norfolk.

Wilson is now set to embark on a new journey signing a one-year contract reportedly worth $800,000 to play baseball professionally in South Korea.

"Baseball is still baseball but there's some differences over there that I want to tap into and see if I can't learn something new," says Wilson. "That's kind of the goal in anybody's craft to take away some of the bits and pieces from the people around them to improve their own game. I'm hoping that I can learn a lot and I plan to."

Chelsea Shine Wilson is a former UVa women's basketball player and a rising broadcasting star working a freelancer for the ACC Network. She will join her husband in Korea in March after the basketball season.

"I've always been so supportive of his baseball career," says Shine Wilson. "I've been with him since he was drafted so it's been such a journey walking through it with him as he chases his dreams and its been awesome. This has always been a hypothetical, we talked about it."

Tyler Wilson says, "When are you going to have the opportunity to experience the culture on the other side of the world with your bride, the memories are going to be amazing."

The 28-year old Wilson leaves for spring training next week and will play for the LG Twins in South Korea's capital of Seoul beginning in April.

"I'd love to go over there, get better, establish myself over there, prove myself over there and maybe have an opportunity to come back here." says Wilson. "But I've also seen a lot of players go over there and stay over there and they've loved the experience."

A selling point for both Tyler and Chelsea was the fact that they'll be in the same city together which often wasn't the cast for much of their three-year marriage as Wilson split time between the big leagues and the minors.

"The late night calls to pack up and go, the tough games and having to go down (to the minors) all that," says Shine Wilson. "Seeing the emotional grind that it is and how he handled it so well was so different,"

Tyler Wilson says about his new in Korea, "This is going to be my team, this is going to be our city this is where we are going to spend the next six months together and have a chance to make some roots and invest in what that community is going to look like, I'm excited to walk into the same lockeroom and see the same teammates and get back to the fundamentals of just winning."

Wilson was drafted by the Orioles in the 10th round of the 2011 MLB draft. He has a MLB career record of 8-10 with a 5.02 ERA. Wilson pitched in 42 games for the Orioles from 2015-2017.