Albemarle-Charlottesville Jail Board Votes to Maintain Protocol for ICE Notification

Thursday, Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail board members held a special meeting to address whether or not the jail will continue to fully cooperate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

The board voted to maintain the jail's current protocol which is to voluntarily notify ICE agents 48 hours prior to the release of an undocumented inmate.

A motion to amend the policy failed to pass.

“I’m just very disappointed but i believe in the power of the people and i believe this will indeed be rectified we just have to continue to keep the faith and stay strong,” City Council and jail board member Wes Bellamy said.

“I think it's a public safety issue you know, there are a lot of cases that really pull at your heartstrings that you hear that people are detained and then released later but there was hardship on the family but the majority of the cases I think there was proper reason for detention,” Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding said.

Those protesting the policy say that reporting misdemeanor offenders to ICE before they are released can cause undue harm to their families.