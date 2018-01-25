UVA Miller Center School Panel Weighs in President Trump's First Year

Dozens gathered at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center for Politics Thursday afternoon to hear experts give their thoughts on President Donald Trump's first year in office.

Miller Center scholars say Trump is lucky because he took office as the economy boomed and Republicans had control of Congress.

Given this, they're surprised his only major accomplishment in his first year, in their opinion, is passing the tax bill in December.

They also say his use of technology is similar to past presidents.

"We know about Roosevelt figuring out how to use radio as a leadership took, JFK on television, Trump certainly has innovated successfully in taking social media, Twitter in particular, as a way of getting his thoughts right into telephones and experience of the tens of millions of people who follow him,” Michael Nelson said.

Thursday’s event marked the release of the book “Crucible,” which analyzes the first year of past presidents.

Several of the panel members helped write the book.