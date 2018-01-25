Charlottesville Police Arrest 4th Person on Charges Related to DeAndre Harris Assault

Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

On January 17, 2018 our Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Tyler Watkins Davis, 49 years of age, from Middleburg Florida.

Davis is charged with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51.

The charge is in relation to the Aggravated Assault of Deandre Harris that occurred on August 12, 2017 in the 500 block of East Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville.

On January 24 th , 2018 Tyler Watkins Davis was arrested in Middleburg Florida by Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis is being held at the Clay County Jail in Green Springs Cove, Fla. pending extradition to Charlottesville, VA.

Due to the ongoing investigation this is all the information that can be released at this time.