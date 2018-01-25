Del. Landes Proposes Bill that Impact Revenue Sharing Between City and County

A bill in the General Assembly proposed by 25th District Del. Steve Landes (R), could impact the revenue-sharing agreement between Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

That agreement dates back to 1982, and says the county will pay the city in exchange for not annexing county lands.

House bill 1148 would do three things: allow localities with agreements lasting longer than five years to allow any party to call for a review once every five years, allow a locality to end the agreement with a majority vote, and subject agreements older than 10 years to re-negotiations.

Albemarle County has said it wants to reconsider the deal with the city as it negotiates the future of the county's court locations.