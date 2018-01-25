Charlottesville Woman Dies in Bedford County Crash

Virginia State Police News Release:

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper N. J. Houck is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred this morning at 6:22 a.m. (Jan 25) on Route 723, one half mile east of Route 43 in Bedford County.

A 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Route 723, when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway striking several trees.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Lanessa Marie Brown, 32, of Charlottesville, Va. Ms. Brown was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The vehicle was serving as a medical transport and had one passenger. The 66-year-old female passenger was injured in the crash and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Virginia State Police Crash Team assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.