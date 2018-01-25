DeAndre Harris Faces New Restrictions After Bond Hearing

A judge in Charlottesville is putting DeAndre Shakur Harris under court supervision until his trial.

Three men are accused of beating Harris in the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017. However, the Suffolk-area man is facing one misdemeanor count of assault from that same day.

A person had filed a felony charge of malicious wounding against Harris on October 9. Harris turned himself over to the Charlottesville Police Department on October 12, was served a warrant, and released on bond. The charge was amended to a felony count of unlawful wounding, then downgraded again to a misdemeanor on January 10.

Harris appeared for a bond hearing in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, January 25. He had been charged by law enforcement in Southampton on January 10 for speeding, transporting a loaded rifle, and possession of a concealed weapon.

The judge handed down new restriction for violating terms of the bond: Harris will now be under OAR (Offender Aid & Restoration) supervision until his trial on March 16.