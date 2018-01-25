Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Senior

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Media Release:

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office - Roger L. Harris Sheriff is searching for Ms. Barbara Y. Taylor, 75. She was last seen at her residence on Jan. 24th in the 14,900 block of Taylor Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Ms. Taylor is a white female with blue eyes and white hair. She is 4 feet in height and weighs 80 lbs. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue pajama pants, and blue shoes.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

Please Call 911 or #77 on a cell phone if located, or contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 1-540-582-7115.