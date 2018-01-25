Albemarle County Grand Jury to Hear Cases Tied to Woolen Mills Murder

Three men charged in connection with a bloody 4th of July murder appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday morning for preliminary hearings.

Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville, Walter Antonio Amaya of Manassas Park, Jose Luis Escobar Umana of Woodbridge, and Eduardo Zelaya of Manasass are all charged with second-degree murder.

Police and rescue crews responded to the 2100 block of East Market Street just before noon July 4, 2017 when a fisherman discovered the body of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara along the banks of Moore's Creek.

Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal organization formed in Los Angeles during the 1980s. The FBI Gang Task Force has been assisting detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department with this case.

Police have said Rivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang.

Argueta and Umana waived their preliminary hearings Thursday, January 25. However, defense for Amaya pressed Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci to present evidence and call witnesses.

The attorney argued Amaya has been held for four months without an opportunity to hear details of the case against him.

Tracci declined, telling the judge that calling his witnesses now could present potential safety concerns.

The judge agreed with the defense’s request and began the preliminary hearing. Tracci did not present any witnesses, nor any evidence, and rested. Amaya's attorney also declined to present any witnesses.

As a result, the judge dropped charges against Amaya. However he is not free to go: Amaya is also accused of being in the United States illegally, and will remained locked-up.

The commonwealth is developing a new case against Amaya.

Tracci would not comment on reports that MS-13 is involved in Rivera-Guevara’s death. The prosecutor may be concerned that those called to testify may be threatened by possible gang members. Witnesses may eventually have to appear once the cases move to trial at the circuit-court level.

Zelaya had already waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, January 18.

All four cases are expected to go to the grand jury on February 5.