Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Locating a Missing Staunton Woman

Kristina Hamilton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office News Release:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Staunton home on January 24th, 2018, at approximately 0700 HRS.
Kristina Hamilton
B/F
DOB: 07/31/1997
5’5” and 120 lbs.
BLK hair and BRO eyes
Hamilton does not have a vehicle. Hamilton has ties to Richmond and Galax, VA.
A photo is attached.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.