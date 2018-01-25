Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Locating a Missing Staunton Woman

Augusta County Sheriff's Office News Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Staunton home on January 24th, 2018, at approximately 0700 HRS.

Kristina Hamilton

B/F

DOB: 07/31/1997

5’5” and 120 lbs.

BLK hair and BRO eyes

Hamilton does not have a vehicle. Hamilton has ties to Richmond and Galax, VA.

A photo is attached.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.