Charlottesville Police Seeking Three Suspects in Strong Armed Robbery

Charlottesville Police Department Media Release:

On today’s date at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Jefferson Park Avenue for the report of a strong armed robbery.

Upon arrival they met with the victim who advised that three males had assaulted him and taken his wallet while he was waiting for the bus. The victim sustained minor injuries from the assault.

The victim described one of the suspects as a white male; 5’9” tall weighing 180 pounds wearing dark clothing. The other two suspects were described as black males with one wearing dark clothing and the other light colored clothing.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.