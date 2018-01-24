Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Using Marijuana Goggles to Test Driving Impairment

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is trying to do more to keep impaired drivers off the road.

It's now using a pair of marijuana goggles to teach people about the dangers of driving after smoking weed.

The sheriff's office will use the goggles in its youth and adult citizen academies. It’s reminding people that driving impaired hurts more than just you.

“It affects a lot of people not just the impaired person driving, it affects a lot of other people also who doesn't have any choice, they can’t help it if someone chose to drink or get on drugs and drive, and that puts their life in jeopardy,” Sheriff Steve Smith said.

The sheriff's office is also hoping to work with area schools with the marijuana goggles just like they do with "drunk" goggles to reach more teens.

If you want to see them for yourself you can head over to the sheriff's office to learn more.