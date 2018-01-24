Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 52, Powhatan 45
Madison County 56, Central Woodstock 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anne's-Belfield 72, Covenant 24
Charlottesville 54, Powhatan 45
 