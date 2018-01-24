Charlottesville Police Looking for Missing 15-year-old Girl

Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

The Charlottesville Police Department is currently trying to locate a missing juvenile and is asking for the public’s assistance. Kiasia Bright, a 15 year old female, was reported missing and was last seen on 01/23/2018 after leaving school early.

Kiasia Bright is described as being 5’2” tall, 120 lbs, with long black and grey braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a red North Face jacket, green Polo baseball cap with a blue logo, blue jeans and dark brown and tan Sperry shoes.

At this time there is no reason to believe Kiasia Bright is in danger or has any health conditions that would cause concern.

If anyone has any information as to Kiasia Bright’s whereabouts or has seen her since yesterday they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970- 3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000.