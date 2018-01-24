Charlottesville Cyclists Winning Nationals Championships in Cyclocross

Wittwer has five national championships. Paisley won his first earlier this month.

Cyclocross competitors often have to get off their bikes to traverse obstacles in competition

Scott Paisley won the 2018 Masters 60-to-64 age group at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Reno.

Through the years, Central Virginia has been home to many talented cyclists.



Ben King has competed in the Tour de France.



Charlottesville riders are also among the best in the nation in cyclocross.

The sport of cyclocross combines a lot of different elements, with biking, and running, and jumping, and hills, and mud, and obstacles.

Scott Paisley says, "My two favorite ways of describing cyclocross is one, kind of like steeplechase with bicycles, or junior high school field day obstacle course with bicycles."

Paisley is one of the best cyclocross riders in the nation, as the co-owner of Blue Wheel Bicycles in Charlottesville recently won the Masters 60-to-64 age group at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Reno, Nevada.

"I think I'm still pretty thoroughly gobsmacked by it," says Paisley.

While much of his training is done on a road bike, Paisley can also be found taking the hills at Darden Towe Park.

The 60-year-old is the third Charlottesville resident to win a national championship.

Dee Dee Winfield won a title in 2007.

Fred Wittwer is in a category all his own.

"I have five," says Wittwer.

Wittwer won the 59-60 age group in 2006 and 2007, the 60-64 age group in 2012, and the 65-69 age group in 2016 and 2017.

The 66-year old has been competing in the sport for 27 years, and he's a fixture in the Charlottesville cycling community.

"Without someone like Fred Wittwer to chase around all of these years," says Paisley, "it's decades now that I've been trying to catch up to Fred."

Wittwer says, "I knew he would get it one day. He has all the downhill skills. He's got power and speed, so it was so exciting to see him win, and it's just a tight community."

Paisley adds, "This community really builds the riders into way more than we dreamed was possible."