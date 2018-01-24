Charlottesville Housing Advisory Subcommittee Completes Plans for a Land Bank Ordinance

Buying a house in Charlottesville is not cheap. Even a 1960's era brick ranch can set you back more than $200,000.

The bottom line is a supply and demand problem; there are more buyers than houses and only so much land for new homes.

But a new push to make more affordable land available for buyers on a budget is starting to take shape.

After months of discussion, a Charlottesville housing advisory subcommittee completed plans for a land bank ordinance Wednesday afternoon. Members hope the city will now be able to attack the housing crisis head on.

"Land is very expensive. This is a very desirable place to live. People bring their incomes earnings from other places and they spend it here and we've become very land constrained,” said Dan Rosensweig, a subcommittee member.

Charlottesville is hoping to solve this shortage of land by creating a land bank ordinance that can purchase properties for cheaper prices than market value.

“One of the things that can happen is that the land bank can acquire land for less money than a private interest and then tax benefits can accrue to the person who sells it for less than the appraised value," stated Rosensweig.

The land bank would have advantages that private developers don't, and the city often acquires land on its own.

"In many cases, the city just comes into possession of land, such as land that has been abandoned or foreclosed, deserted, or because of title work it doesn’t have clear ownership, so the city becomes the owner of it," said Rosensweig.

Some people say they support the land bank because the city's draft of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan aims to reduce the height and capacity of buildings in nine of the city's 13 zoning districts.

Members of Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable say the city is limiting the effect the private sector can have on affordable housing by restricting the height of buildings, but the land bank could give the city the ability to take control of the housing crisis.

"We have a housing shortage in general in the city and down zoning the height in the major urban areas is going to negatively impact that, but indirectly that also affects the affordability" said Gregory Powe, the chair of Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable. “The land bank will enable the city to take properties and make them available for affordable housing that might not otherwise be available so it’s another great tool.”

The Housing Advisory Committee is currently conducting a study to see how many properties are available for the land bank to potentially acquire right now. It hopes to present its plan to city council for approval by March.