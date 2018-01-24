Bill to Clarify Rules on Guns in Church is Moving Through the General Assembly

A new bill moving through the General Assembly could permit church-goers to bring guns to their place of worship.

Tuesday the Senate voted to approve the bill that would repeal a state law prohibiting weapons in a place of worship during a religious service. Now the bill awaits a vote in the House.

Chris Fitzwater, the pastor of the Lighthouse Church in Albemarle County, says he's in favor of this bill because it allows his security team to be better prepared in case of emergency. He says it is not the people inside the church with guns who pose a threat, but rather the people outside.

“Go down the list of church shootings that have occurred in the last 3 years, those people went to church to feel safe and yet someone from the outside came in and infringed upon that safety,” he stated.

Fitzwater says each place of worship should have the ability to decide and plan what is necessary to keep worshipers safe.

Governor Ralph Northam says he plans to veto the bill if it passes through the General Assembly. He says he hopes to work with legislators to reduce gun violence, but does not agree that adding more guns to more locations is the solution.