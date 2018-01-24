Charlottesville Albemarle Health Department to Offer Free Flu Shots

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will give out free flu shots next week. The shot will be available at the Charlottesville Albemarle Health Department on Tuesday, January 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The shots are available at no cost to people 3 years old and older. The shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.

The shots are being given out as part of an exercise to help the health district test their capacity to respond to major public health events.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Press Release:

Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) staff will once again test their capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free flu shots in Charlottesville on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The exercise will be held at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Entrance #3, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Va. on Tuesday, January 30th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Flu shots are available at no cost to anyone who is at least three years of age. Shots will be administered on a first come first served basis while supplies last.

Flu season, the period of highest influenza activity, normally begins in early October and ends in late May. Ideally, people will receive a flu shot before flu season begins. However, as we enter the peak of flu season, people can still get a flu shot now to protect themselves and others against flu.

“Although we are in the middle of flu season, people can still get a flu shot, if they haven’t already,” said Ryan McKay, TJHD Emergency Coordinator. “We are happy to provide Charlottesville residents with access to free flu shots while testing the health department’s ability to respond to a public health emergency.”

The point-of-dispensing exercise, including the flu vaccine, is funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention.

Exercises such as this contribute to the local health department’s ability to provide widespread access to vaccine during public health emergencies. The point-of-dispensing exercise will help TJHD test three public health emergency response capabilities:

Coordinate Emergency Operations Dispense vaccine in an efficient and timely manner Issue public information alerts, warnings, and notifications

A flu vaccine is needed every season for two reasons. First, the body’s immune response from vaccination declines over time, so an annual vaccine is needed for optimal protection. Second, because flu viruses are constantly changing, the formulation of the flu vaccine is reviewed each year and updated to keep up with changing flu viruses.

For more information on seasonal influenza and getting vaccinated, visit www.misstheflu.com.

For more information about the flu clinic, people can call the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at 434-972-6200.