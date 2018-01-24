Proposed Law Could Allow Charlottesville to Remove Lee, Jackson StatuesPosted: Updated:
Proposed Law Could Allow Charlottesville to Remove Lee, Jackson StatuesMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Proposed Law Could Allow Charlottesville to Remove Lee, Jackson Statues
The Virginia General Assembly is looking at a bill that may affect the potential removal of two statues in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Charlottesville Court Dismissed Cases Against 3 Protesters from July 8
The cases against Diego Trujillo, Sarah Barner, and Naomi Benderski are being dismissed. All were charged following a KKK rally in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Man Accused of Vandalism within Emancipation Park Appears in Court
Brian R. Lambert appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday. He is accused of vandalizing the fence around the Lee statue, being drunk in public, and other charges.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Charlottesville Dedicates Street to Heather Heyer
A Downtown Mall crossing is now officially named in honor of Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died after a car crashed into a crowd of protesters in August.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
-
City Attorney Leaving Charlottesville for New Position in Manassas
Craig Brown will be leaving his position as City Attorney at the end of January 2018. He will begin his new role as the City Attorney for Manassas on February 20.
-