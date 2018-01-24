Charlottesville Students Holding Fundraiser to Help American Islands Devastated by Hurricanes

Children from six families in Charlottesville are putting together a fundraising fiesta to help American islands in the Caribbean devastated by last year's hurricanes.

Young ladies from the Village School are designing tropical-themed decorations for the 'Party for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.'

The students and their siblings at Charlottesville High School have rounded up sponsors, food and drink donations, and auction items for the benefit.

“They thought it would be a good idea to get kids doing it, because we have time and the energy and we have the ideas to make it fun and it’s something we could do,” said Kyri Antholis, an eighth-grade student at the Village School. “We don't have a lot of opportunities to do stuff, you know, we couldn't go down there or anything.”

The fundraiser will feature live music and salsa dancing. It runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Music Resource Center on Ridge Street in Charlottesville.

