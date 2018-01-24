Augusta Health Asking Children Not to Visit Due to Flu Activity

Augusta Health says the flu season is getting bad enough that they're asking that children 12 years old and younger not come to the hospital as visitors when at all possible.

Officials say it's about protecting the people being cared for at the hospital.

Symptoms to look out for include a fever or sore throat, coughing, a rash, vomiting or diarrhea.

For the safety and well-being of your hospitalized family member, we ask that if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please consider delaying your visit until you are feeling better.